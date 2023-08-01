PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PBF opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 828,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 237.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 819,543 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

