Maximus (MMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.00-$4.30 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Maximus’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Maximus has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Maximus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

