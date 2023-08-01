Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 227.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,445.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

