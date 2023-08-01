Curtiss-Wright (CW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY23 guidance at $8.65-$8.90 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $191.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.69.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

