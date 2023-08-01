Corteva (CTVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.80-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.80-3.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after buying an additional 537,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

