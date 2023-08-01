Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 815

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.91) to GBX 815 ($10.46) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 825 ($10.59) in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 760 ($9.76) to GBX 700 ($8.99) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.82) to GBX 887 ($11.39) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $810.40.

Beazley Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

