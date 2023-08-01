Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) PT Raised to GBX 470

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 430 ($5.52) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 550 ($7.06) to GBX 565 ($7.25) in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 345 ($4.43) to GBX 385 ($4.94) in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

