Royal Bank of Canada Lowers RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EENEF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.48) to GBX 940 ($12.07) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.11) to GBX 1,010 ($12.97) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.53) to GBX 870 ($11.17) in a report on Friday, April 28th.

RS Group Stock Performance

RS Group stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

