Raymond James Trims HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Target Price to C$9.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $4.75 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

About HLS Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.