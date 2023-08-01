Raymond James Trims HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Target Price to C$9.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $4.75 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.
About HLS Therapeutics
