Royal Bank of Canada Raises Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target to GBX 565

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.06) to GBX 565 ($7.25) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($6.10) to GBX 430 ($5.52) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 345 ($4.43) to GBX 385 ($4.94) in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Vesuvius Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

