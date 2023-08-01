ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$37.64 on Friday. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$37.39 and a twelve month high of C$48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

