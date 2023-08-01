Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.