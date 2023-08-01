Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

