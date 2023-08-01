Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($7.00) to GBX 535 ($6.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.68) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 546 ($7.01) to GBX 532 ($6.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

