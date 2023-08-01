Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$193.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDNAF opened at $139.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $143.80.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

