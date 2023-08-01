Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.
Renault Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Renault stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. Renault has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.36.
Renault Company Profile
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
