NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Lifted to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDRBF opened at $9.00 on Friday. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

