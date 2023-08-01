Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) PT Raised to €12.50 at Morgan Stanley

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

IFSUF stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

