StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVAUF. Raymond James downgraded StorageVault Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

SVAUF stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

