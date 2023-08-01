Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.