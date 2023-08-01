Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $176,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $29,976,546.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $176,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,564,750 shares of company stock valued at $415,926,575 over the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 75.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,861,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

