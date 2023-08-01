Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.39 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$186.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$168.76 and a 52 week high of C$196.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$184.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

