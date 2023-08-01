Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

TRI stock opened at C$178.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$136.02 and a twelve month high of C$182.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.41. The stock has a market cap of C$80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

