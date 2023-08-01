National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 34.41%.

EQB Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EQB. TD Securities upped their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

EQB stock opened at C$77.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.58.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

