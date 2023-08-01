Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE SKX opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.