SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Edward Whaley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,953.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $217,251. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

