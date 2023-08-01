Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$157.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$6.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.87 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$10.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiera Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$25,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at C$286.65. Company insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 452.63%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

