Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$218.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INE. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CSFB dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.08 and a 12 month high of C$20.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

