Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.12 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.81.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$117.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$105.57 and a 12-month high of C$129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

