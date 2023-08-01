Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Timbercreek Financial Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 77.72%. The company had revenue of C$32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.30 million.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

TF opened at C$7.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.78. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.60, a current ratio of 137.67 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

About Timbercreek Financial

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.