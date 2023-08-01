Trisura Group Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$33.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 84.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.94. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.56 and a 52-week high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.12. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of C$639.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

