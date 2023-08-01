KeyCorp Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 308,618.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,145,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,653,000 after buying an additional 3,144,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,704 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,639 shares of company stock worth $588,119. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

