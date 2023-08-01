Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

TMHC stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $2,275,943.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,513.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $2,275,943.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,513.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,071 shares of company stock worth $29,304,614 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 197,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

