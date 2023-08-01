Tractor Supply to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $223.99 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average is $227.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

