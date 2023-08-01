Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $223.99 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.