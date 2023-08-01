Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $223.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

