Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stampede Drilling in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Stampede Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Stampede Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Stampede Drilling Price Performance
Shares of SDI opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stampede Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.41.
Stampede Drilling Company Profile
Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.
