Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stampede Drilling in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Stampede Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Stampede Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Shares of SDI opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stampede Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.41.

Stampede Drilling ( CVE:SDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.00 million.

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

