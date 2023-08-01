KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $368.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.24. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,269,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

