Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WING. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.94.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WING opened at $168.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

