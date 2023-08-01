UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2023 earnings at $24.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $506.37 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

