Brokers Issue Forecasts for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $368.04 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.68 and a 200-day moving average of $336.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

