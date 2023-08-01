Brokers Set Expectations for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.98 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.62.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $211.33 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $197.30 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.