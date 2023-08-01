William Blair Weighs in on Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of VKTX opened at $14.50 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

