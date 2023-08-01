Analysts Issue Forecasts for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

USNA opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $239,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,668 shares of company stock worth $1,494,937. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

