Brokers Set Expectations for Travelzoo’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelzoo in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of TZOO opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.55. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $297,997.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,577,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,814,409.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,836,206.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $297,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,577,249 shares in the company, valued at $57,814,409.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

