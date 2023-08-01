Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Decreased by Analyst

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VSE in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $255.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 3.44%.
VSE Stock Performance
VSEC opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $692.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. VSE has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.21.
VSE Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.
Institutional Trading of VSE
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
