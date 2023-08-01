Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Decreased by Analyst

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VSE in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $255.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 3.44%.

VSE Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley upped their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

VSEC opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $692.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. VSE has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.21.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.