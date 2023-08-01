Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of VRCA opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

In other news, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares in the company, valued at $395,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,851,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,412,662.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

