Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Zynex, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zynex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Zynex Stock Down 1.3 %

Zynex stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.57. Zynex has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $44.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Zynex by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

