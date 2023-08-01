Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.
United Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
