Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Decreases By 14.5%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,082,400 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 4,772,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 206.2 days.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
