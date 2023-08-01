Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $394.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $373.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.63.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

